Zacks: Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.82. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $47.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DISH Network (DISH)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.