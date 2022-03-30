Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Gildan Activewear also reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,375,000 after buying an additional 85,294 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after purchasing an additional 314,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after purchasing an additional 359,379 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after purchasing an additional 474,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIL traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 528,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,652. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

