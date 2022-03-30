Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will post $90.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.74 million. Hims & Hers Health posted sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $377.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.71 million to $377.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $456.06 million, with estimates ranging from $441.09 million to $479.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

HIMS stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.17.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

