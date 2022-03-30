Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMST. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

