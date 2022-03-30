Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $11.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,264. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

