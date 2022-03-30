Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.44). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 278.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 31,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,511. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.