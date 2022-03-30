Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post $1.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $232.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

