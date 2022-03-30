Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Hold

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $6.93 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

