Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.28) to GBX 832 ($10.90) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $584.25.

BTDPY opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

