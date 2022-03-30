Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BZLFY. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 2,400 ($31.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,935 ($38.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,019.50.

Shares of Bunzl stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 17,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

