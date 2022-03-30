Zacks Investment Research Lowers Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNPO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap One by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 162,279 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snap One by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap One by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,587 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile

