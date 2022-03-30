Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) to Hold

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of SMFG opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 139,136 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

