Zacks Investment Research Lowers Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Sell

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSE:UE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. 7,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $20.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

