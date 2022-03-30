Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) to “Hold”

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

