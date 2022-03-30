Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Hold

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

NYSE GTY opened at $28.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

