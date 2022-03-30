ZClassic Market Cap Reaches $767,624.62 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 39% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $767,624.62 and $125.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.93 or 0.00407239 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00092874 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00107151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.