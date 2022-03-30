Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $14.63

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $16.29. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 39 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.