Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $14.63

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $16.29. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 39 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
