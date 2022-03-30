Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $333,541.36 and approximately $5,937.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.18 or 0.07177936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,275.35 or 1.00006377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054673 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

