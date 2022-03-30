Zero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $371,681.47 and $20.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00407688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00093175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00105110 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007035 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,237,026 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

