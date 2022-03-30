Zevin Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.