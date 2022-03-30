Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,391,800 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the February 28th total of 3,046,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ZHAOF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

