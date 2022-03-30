Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $2.53

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.69. Zhihu shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 35,061 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -3.71.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

