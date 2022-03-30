Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

ZG opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $81,054,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

