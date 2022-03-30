Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells $371,340.64 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 252,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $795.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

