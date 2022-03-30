Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.