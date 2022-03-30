Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Cut to CHF 95

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZRSEF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Zur Rose Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $117.84 and a 52-week high of $425.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.96.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

