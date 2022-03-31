$0.29 EPS Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.22. Kirby reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 583.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE KEX traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. Kirby has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19.

In related news, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,287,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby (Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.