$0.50 EPS Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings. Weibo posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of WB stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

