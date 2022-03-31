$1.02 Million in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will report $1.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40,000.00. Aethlon Medical posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 55,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $12.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

