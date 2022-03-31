$1.06 EPS Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.04. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Belden by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.17. 2,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

