$1.08 EPS Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.13. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 383.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $120.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,913. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.73. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

