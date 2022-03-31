$1.10 EPS Expected for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.18. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.82. 573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,775. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04.

About FirstCash (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.