$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $874.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.54. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

