1,061 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $109.37 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $116.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

