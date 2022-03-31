10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,119,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $6,086,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,865 shares of company stock worth $14,480,467 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXG traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,700. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.25. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.75 and a beta of 1.71.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

