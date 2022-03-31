1,215 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. increased its position in Black Knight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Black Knight by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $58.76. 5,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,748. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

