1,267 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $98.30. 208,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.84. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

