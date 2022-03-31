129,586 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

