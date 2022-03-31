1,369 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $154.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.28 and a 200-day moving average of $151.61. The company has a market cap of $373.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

