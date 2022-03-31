1,499 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,119. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.11 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

