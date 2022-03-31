$164.15 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) to post sales of $164.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.80 million and the highest is $164.50 million. Lantheus reported sales of $92.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $704.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $707.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $792.20 million, with estimates ranging from $788.20 million to $796.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. 968,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

