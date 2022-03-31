1,838 Shares in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $23.76 on Thursday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 22.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

