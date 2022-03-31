1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Source in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SRCE opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in 1st Source by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in 1st Source by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

1st Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

