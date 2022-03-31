$2.00 EPS Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) to report $2.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of CDW traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.82. The company had a trading volume of 874,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.20. CDW has a 1-year low of $161.34 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of CDW by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $263,985,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 211,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,434,000 after acquiring an additional 105,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

