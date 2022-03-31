$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.15. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $2.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $59,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $447,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $550.28. 3,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,323. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $517.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.16.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.