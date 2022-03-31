$2.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will report $2.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $11.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $49,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $45,377,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

