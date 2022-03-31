$2.78 EPS Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.01. Assurant posted earnings of $2.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $12.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $12.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Assurant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $183.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,345. Assurant has a 1 year low of $139.89 and a 1 year high of $184.97. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

