22,608 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.