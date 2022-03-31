23,500 Shares in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $2,203,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $4,814,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $14,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TCN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 842,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,826. Tricon Residential Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
