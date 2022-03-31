$241.20 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will post $241.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.40 million to $242.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $526.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Zurn Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of ZWS stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. 919,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,724. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.